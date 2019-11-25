South Africa: Man Arrested On Way to Cape Town With R5.6m Worth of Crystal Meth Allegedly Stashed in Car Compartments

24 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A 27-year-old man heading to Cape Town was arrested after a consignment of crystal meth was allegedly found inside a vehicle which was pulled over near Laingsburg, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the silver LDV was on its way from Johannesburg and was pulled over on the N1 on Saturday afternoon.

During a search, the police and traffic officers found 15 sealed bags of the drug, also known as tik, wrapped in black bags and stashed into compartments in the vehicle.

The drugs weighing 16kg are estimated to be worth R5.6m.

The man is expected to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Further afield, in Nyanga, police recovered three firearms and ammunition and arrested three people in two consecutive days.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered on Saturday night, and two people were arrested in Nyanga and Browns Farm.

The first firearm, with nine rounds of ammunition, was recovered by the National Intervention Unit in Sibini Avenue in Mau-Mau, Nyanga.

A 57-year-old was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The second was a Norinco pistol with four rounds, which was recovered by Public Order Police in Ramaphosa informal settlement.

They were on a stop-and-search operation when they recovered an illegal firearm and four rounds inside a Toyota Avanza. The occupant could not produce a firearm licence.

A 32-year-old person was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Another illegal firearm was recovered and a 17-year-old person arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Sihlanu Avenue in Nyanga.

Those who were arrested are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday.

