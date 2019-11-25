Liberia: EU, UN Validate Spotlight Initiative On Sgbv

25 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Simeon S. Wiakanty

GoL, UN and EU officials at the validation of Liberia's comprehensive prevention strategy and action plan of the Spotlight Initiative on SGBV

By Simeon S. Wiakanty Hannah N. Geterminah

The government with support from the European Union (EU) on Thursday, November 21, 2019, validated a comprehensive prevention strategy action plan on the Spotlight Initiative on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Monrovia.

Liberia's Spotlight Initiative is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Government of Liberia and the United Nations

The Spotlight Initiative is a global, multi-year partnership between the EU and the UN to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, which is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in the world.

The objective of the comprehensive validation is to present key findings from data collected, as well as present sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) prevention strategies for the country.

It also seeks to create the necessary awareness on the consequences of domestic violence, and female genital mutilation (FGM) (women circumcision), and to enhance national ownership through the participation of collaboration by all actors.

The Initiative focuses on the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls, focusing on SGBV and harmful practices.

The workshop brought together representatives from the various ministries and agencies; civil society actors, religious communities, traditional leaders, as well as international partners.

Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Chief of Staff (CoS), Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson III, informed the gathering that violence against women and girls not only devastates their lives but divides communities, as well as undermines the growth and development of every fabric of society.

Maj. Gen. Johnson described violence against women and girls as a security issue that should be prevented across the country.

AFL Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III says SGBV is a security issue.

In his keynote address, delivered at the occasion, Johnson made reference to statistics from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection that has recorded 64.5 percent of women and girls in Liberia who have suffered from all forms of violence over the past 2 years (2017/2018). Maj. Gen. Johnson said the act threatens the political and socio-economic development of the country, something which he said needs urgent attention.

Kingsley Amaning, UN Resident Coordinator for Liberia, said the event marks a major milestone for the Government of Libera, EU and Sweden, which is a joint effort to end violence against women and girls.

Amaning said 70 percent of alleged rape cases involved children below 17 years and, out of 2,018 reported cases, only 14 perpetrators have been convicted.

Ingrid Wetterqvist, Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, said the policy documents are based on the belief that sustainable peace, security, and development can never be achieved if half of the world's population is excluded from fighting against SGBV.

Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Ingrid Wetterqvist

Amb. Wetterqvist said the strategy for development cooperation in Liberia is expected to end in 2020, which she said was timely and presents an opportunity to coordinate better results.

Helene Cavé, EU Ambassador to Liberia, said the national comprehensive SGBV prevention strategy pinpoints the specific root causes of gender inequitable norms and gender-based violence.

She stressed the need to increase women's political and economic empowerment as highlighted in the SGBV Strategy, to attract men and boys in this endeavor.

"It is important to highlight that it should be implemented at all levels," Cavé said.

"In this chain," Cave said, "it is therefore so important to involve the community and traditional leaders alongside women and men; girls and boys to change harmful structural behaviors and attitudes."

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Europe and Africa
West Africa
External Relations
Liberia
Human Rights
Women
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.