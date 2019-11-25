Western Sahara: 44th Eucoco - Panama Voice Strong Support to Sahrawi Cause

Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain) — Luis Esquivel, a member of the Panamanian Assembly, on Saturday reaffirmed his country's strong support to the Sahrawi people in their struggle for independence.

"From Victoria, I urge the international community and the United Nations (UN) to recall all international resolutions ensuring the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination," Esquivel told APS on the sidelines of the 44th European Coordinating Conference of Support to the Sahrawi People (EUCOCO).

"Based on this principle, I reiterate my country's support to the Sahrawi people in their struggle against the Moroccan occupation," he continued.

"I hope this EUCOCO will be the last and that 2020 will be the year of the independence of Western Sahara," said the Panamanian MP.

The 44th EUCOCO, held under the slogan "1975-2019, 44 Years of Struggle for Independence and Decolonization of Western Sahara, a guarantee for Peace and Stability in the Region", is an opportunity for 500 participants to stress their commitment to the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination.