Western Sahara: Conflict in Western Sahara - Sidati Recalls Accountability of Spain, EU

Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain) — Sahrawi Minister Delegate for Europe Mohamed Sidati said Saturday in Victoria-Gasteiz that the EUCOCO "constitutes a clear message addressed to Spain and the European Union (EU) to recall their responsibility in Western Sahara conflict and the obstacles to finding definitive and just solution."

Speaking to APS on the sidelines of the 44th European Conference of Support and Solidarity with the Saharawi People (EUCOCO), Sidati has denounced the involvement of the European Union in the illegal exploitation of the Sahrawi natural resources and violation of the international law.

"Europe, through an imprudent policy supports the Moroccan illegal occupation of Western Sahara," he added.

"It is a strong message to the Moroccan occupation and repression, but it is also a message of hope which demonstrates that the movement of solidarity with the Sahrawi people is stronger and continues to support the struggle for peace, liberty and independence," added the Sahrawi minister.

From Vitoria-Gasteiz, the 44th EUCOCO demands from Spain to assume its responsibilities in resolving Western Sahara conflict and that the new government should take constructive position, added Sidati.

This conference, which is supported by the Basque Government, the regional council and the municipal council of Vitoria-Gasteiz, saw the participation of an important Sahrawi delegation led by Prime Minister Mohammed Akeik, as well as a large participation of international organizations and institutions in support with the Sahrawi people.

The conference was also attended by members of regional and local institutions, trade unions, NGOs, lawyers, personalities from the world of culture and friendship associations with the Sahrawi people.