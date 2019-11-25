Tunisia: Abbou - 'Second Invitation of PM-Designate for Democratic Movement Illustrates Will to Accelerate New Government Formation'

Tunis/Tunisia — Leader of the Democratic Current, Mohamed Abbou, said that the invitation of the Prime Minister-designate Habib Jamli for the second time since the beginning of consultations to form his government illustrates the will to accelerate the formation of the new government and to know the main demands of his party.

"The positions of the Democratic current have not changed and the meeting focused on the same issues and topics discussed in the previous encounter," Abbou told the press briefly, after his meeting Saturday evening at Dar Dhiafa Palace in Carthage with Habib Jamli, stressing that his party would present its proposals next Monday to the PM-designate team.

"The participation of the Democratic Movement in the new government is not yet confirmed," Abbou said last Tuesday at the end of the first meeting.

He had indicated that he had informed the PM that his party was against forming a government on the basis of partisan quotas "even if the nature of the semi-parliamentary system allows it".

The President of the Democratic Movement also reaffirmed that his party still holds on to the ministerial portfolios of Justice, Interior and Administrative Reform, which, he stressed, must return to his political party or be neutral "to avoid any instrumentalisation on behalf of a party or category, as has been the case in recent years".

The Democratic Movement came third in the last parliamentary elections, with 22 seats in Parliament out of a total of 217 deputies.

It made it a condition of its entry to the new government that it should not be presided over by a member of Ennahdha movement and that the ministerial portfolios of Justice, Interior and Administrative Reform should be assigned to the Democratic Movement.