Algeria: Presidential Election - Candidates Firmly Reject Foreign Interference in Algeria's Internal Affairs

Algiers — The five candidates for the presidential election of 12 December rejected, on the 7th day of the election campaign, foreign attempts aiming to interfere in Algeria's internal affairs, urging the people to mobilize and participate strongly in the upcoming elections with a view to preserving the country.
