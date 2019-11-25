South Africa: Dying for Intellectual Property Law

25 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The importance of intellectual property (IP) law when it comes to access to medicines, particularly in South Africa, cannot be overstated.

Intellectual property (IP) rights actually confer negative rights as IP rights are the right to "exclude others from using or commercialising, for example, an invention protected under a patent". There is a growing urgency for South Africa to revise its intellectual property framework in order to ensure that those seeking to access healthcare (particularly in the public health system) are not denied lifesaving medication.

The importance of IP law when it comes to accessing healthcare is that it guides the way in which the state grants patents to pharmaceutical companies for medicines in order to stop anyone else manufacturing the same product. Patents last for 20 years and in those 20 years the pharmaceutical company enjoys a monopoly where it determines the pricing for the medicine. The problem here is when the manufactured medicines are priced high, leaving masses of people in desperate and sometimes fatal situations.

While it is true that patents drive innovation in medications, in South Africa our liberal patent laws lead to the excessive granting of licences, further fuelling big pharmaceutical monopolies.

The World Health...

