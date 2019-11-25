Zimbabwe: Harare City Rule the Roost

HARARE City men's volleyball team were yesterday crowned this season's Zimbabwe Volleyball League champions after a thrilling 3-1 victory over former champions University of Zimbabwe Wolves at ZRP Support Unit grounds.

The historical victory also came to halt UZ's five games dominance over Harare City in grudge matches that have always extended beyond three sets. In that manner, UZ Wolves were crowned this season's runners-up while Support Unit took third position.

In yesterday's encounter that saw crowds throng the ZRP Support Unit grounds, UZ, seemingly in fine form as usual, grabbed the first set. However, returning into the second set, Harare City introduced changes that brought stability and boost confidence to the team to grab the set.

UZ Wolves, feeling the pressure somehow became disjointed and fell to some unforced errors, poor finishing and poor communication. In the fourth quarter, both sides bounced back with renewed momentum that saw them fight for a fair share and slightest errors costing each side.

Harare City's Charles Nyamasve rose to give his side the final and historic score.

Citizens head coach Itsanang Abu-Basutu reckons his charges, apart from rejuvenated mental strength, stuck to game-plan.

"A game against UZ Wolves has always been a tough and stressful one for us so we had to do anything it takes.

"We knew they would come relaxed because of the several games that they beat us recently so I had to focus on my boys mentality. "The boys had a lot of pressure, they needed to re-write what has been happening lately so I told them to play their normal game and not to put themselves under pressure; they simply did just that," said Abu-Basutu.