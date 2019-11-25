Sudan: Al-Kabbashi Receives memo from Hawazma Tribe

24 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Soveregnty Council, Lit. General, Shamsedeen Kabbashi received, Sunday, at the Presidential Palace, a memorandum from a delegation representing Al-Hawazma tribe, in South Kordofan State.

The Head of the delegation, Omda, Mohammadani Habila said in a press statement that the memo includes the vision of the tribe concerning peace, peaceful co-existencve, services and development.

He called for the participation of Al-Hawazma tribe in peace negotiations, in South Sudan State as it considered a basic component.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

