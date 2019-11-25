South Africa: The Answer to Gun Violence

25 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sara Chitambo

Gun Free South Africa's Sara Chitambo writes about her personal experience at the end of a gun and the steps that might protect more people from the trauma of being in a similar position.

The reopening of the M2 highway came as a relief and not least as a reminder of the anxiety that driving through Johannesburg's inner-city detour brought me in the last few months.

On a seemingly slow Sunday morning in September I joined an alarming number of other victims of robbery - at gunpoint.

With the highway closed, I had opted to drive to Maboneng for the Sunday market using Albertina Sisulu Road in the easterly Jeppestown direction.

About midway there, I stopped at a red traffic light and looked down at the phone screen with GPS on my lap. When I looked up again there were two men holding guns pointed at my face and my heart through the driver's window.

I shrieked loudly, my body pulling away from the window and my hands going up to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

