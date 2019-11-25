South Africa: Winless Jozi Stars Vow to Keep Fighting in MSL

Cape Town — These are challenging times for the reigning Mzansi Super League (MSL) champions, the Jozi Stars , remaining winless after six games.

With four games remaining, the team is out of trophy contention, however both the Jozi Stars team as well as management would like to thank all their fans for their continued support, most especially during these tough times.

"We may be out of contention to retain the trophy but remain committed to put our best foot forward for the remainder of the tournament," commented Jozi Stars skipper Temba Bavuma .

Head coach Donovan Miller, meanwhile, says that they are in the process of a deep dive of introspection to review their past performances.

"We're doing this with the aim of finding corrective measures for our remaining games," he said.

"We will look at both our on and off field approach with a special focus on our batting, bowling, fielding and our strategic approach."

Newly appointed Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright also encouraged the squad to keep going.

"From the Jozi Stars team management, we continue to get behind the team and provide continuous support and motivation," he said.

"We are fully behind the team. Mzansi Super League is a great platform that showcases and profiles local and international talent on a global footprint. The performance of each team is pivotal in the growth of the game and attracting new fans.

"As Jozi Stars we do acknowledge that we have disappointed our valued fans, however having said that we've come up against superb competition which is exactly what this tournament is all about. We look forward to bouncing back in our remaining four games."

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24