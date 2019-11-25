Ethiopia: Mastercard Foundation to Help Create 10 Million Jobs in Ethiopia

25 November 2019
The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)
By Caroline Muriuki

Mastercard Foundation plans to help Ethiopia government create over 10 million jobs for the young generation over the coming ten years.

This follows the Mastercard Foundation launch of Young Africa Works in Ethiopia a $300 million initiative which aims at creating employment opportunities for the youth in partnership with Ethiopia's Jobs Creation Commission (JCC).

The Young Africa Works in Ethiopia is aligned with the Ethiopian government's plan to create new jobs to spur economic growth. The initiative was designed in partnership with the government, the private sector, academic institutions and young people.

Mastercard Foundation will work with JCC to create programs to speed up growth in the tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and ICT sectors. The programs will support small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs in achieving greater productivity and expand income-generating opportunities.

"Ethiopia's prosperity will be achieved when we individually achieve our full potential first. Creating jobs for all, particularly, youth and women, is about giving people hope, dignity and the means to build this prosperous future," said Dr Ephrem T. Lemango, the Commissioner, Jobs Creation Commission.

The Foundation announced its first phase of implementing partners such as the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), First Consult PLC, Kifiya Financial Technology and DAI Europe, Dalberg, Ministry of Innovation and Technology and SNV.

The cumulative value of the first phase of partnerships is over $ 119 million and will see more than 1.4 million direct work opportunities contributing to Young Africa Works in Ethiopia's goal of 10 million work opportunities by 2030.

"Through my travel across Ethiopia, I'm inspired by the creativity and dynamism of young entrepreneurs and how their innovations are bringing about meaningful change in their communities," says Reeta Roy, Mastercard Foundation President and CEO.

Reeta added that the Young Africa Works will support the young entrepreneurs by providing access to finance, business development support and skills development to help them scale their businesses to create more jobs for young Ethiopians.

Ethiopia is a priority country for the foundation because of the government's commitment to reform the policy and regulatory environment to encourage the development of the private sector and attract foreign investment.

Since 2009, the Mastercard Foundation has committed more than $62 million to advance financial inclusion, education and youth livelihoods.

Read the original article on The Exchange.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Exchange

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Business
East Africa
Labour
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.