Sudan: SUST Chanceller Affirms Strength of Sudanese-Chinese Relations

23 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The CHANCELLOR of Sudan University of Science and Technology (SUST), Prof. Awad Saad Hassan Mohammed has affirmed the strong and distinguished relations between the Sudan and China in the fields of education, health, agriculture and other fields.

During meeting with the Chinese Ambassador in Khartoum and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the SUST Vice Chancellor, and a number of deans of colleges, Prof. Awad expressed hope to strengthen cooperation between SUST and the Chinese universities in various specializations, especially agricultural, oil field, the establishment of joint research and exchange of lecturers and students, and the technological fields to bush forward relations, in light of the change brought about by youth the Sudan is experiencing.

The Chinese ambassador pointed to the deeply-rooted Sudanese-Chinese relations, especially in the economic, and educational fields, praising the University of Sudan and its good reputation, which is one of the largest universities in Sudan.

He expressed readiness for cooperation between the SUST and the Chinese universities, especially in the field of agriculture, petroleum, post- graduate studies and scientific research.

Prof. Awad thanked the Chinese Ambassador for the visit, suggesting the necessity of forming joint committees to activate cooperation between SUST and Chinese universities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Education
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.