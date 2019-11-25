Sudan: SUST Chanceller Affirms Strength of Sudanese-Chinese Relations

Khartoum — The CHANCELLOR of Sudan University of Science and Technology (SUST), Prof. Awad Saad Hassan Mohammed has affirmed the strong and distinguished relations between the Sudan and China in the fields of education, health, agriculture and other fields.

During meeting with the Chinese Ambassador in Khartoum and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the SUST Vice Chancellor, and a number of deans of colleges, Prof. Awad expressed hope to strengthen cooperation between SUST and the Chinese universities in various specializations, especially agricultural, oil field, the establishment of joint research and exchange of lecturers and students, and the technological fields to bush forward relations, in light of the change brought about by youth the Sudan is experiencing.

The Chinese ambassador pointed to the deeply-rooted Sudanese-Chinese relations, especially in the economic, and educational fields, praising the University of Sudan and its good reputation, which is one of the largest universities in Sudan.

He expressed readiness for cooperation between the SUST and the Chinese universities, especially in the field of agriculture, petroleum, post- graduate studies and scientific research.

Prof. Awad thanked the Chinese Ambassador for the visit, suggesting the necessity of forming joint committees to activate cooperation between SUST and Chinese universities.