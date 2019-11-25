Sudan: Saghairoon Meets Ambassador of Yemen to Sudan

24 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Intisar Saghairoon welcomed all forms of cooperation in field of higher education and scientific research between Sudan and Yemen.

She reaffirmed continuation of agreements and scientific partnerships between the two brotherly countries at ministerial level and universities level in the two countries.

This came when the Minister received the ambassador of Yemen Omar Abdullah Al-Medawi Sunday.

She lauded the distinguished and strong relations which link the two countries culturally, historically and emotionally, expressing hope to hieghten these values and gains for serving interests of the two countries through the University education.

For his side, the Yemeni ambassador praised the role of Sudanese universities in training and building capacities of Yemeni cadres in all sectors and its educational, professional and leadership institutions, praising the deeply rooted relations betweesn Sudan and Yemen.

He underscored that study in Sudanese universities was ambition nad urged the two sides to put it into account particularly amid current change taking place in Sudan.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

