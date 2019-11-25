Sudan: Hamdok - Comprehensive Peace Top Priority in Sudan

24 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime minister Abdala Hamdok confirmed that comprehensive peace is a high priority that associated with all issues, such as addressing economic crisis and building sustainable development.

Addressing, Sunday the opening session of presentation and discussion of the Transitional Priority Program proposals workshop at Friendship Hall, the prime minister said : We are daily following our people suffering from high prices, the crisis of the national currency and transportation, but we will work together to address these crises.

He explained that challenge of realizing comprehensive and lasting peace remains a top priority of the transition period , adding(But with that great consensus , especially the dialogue with the forces of armed struggle, we can accomplish this file in a short time. "

