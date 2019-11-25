Sudan: Assistant High Commissioner Meets Native Administration Leaders

Kosti — The Geneva-based UN Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees for Humanitarian Affairs George William Colin, expressed pleasure over spirit of of peaceful and social coexistence between the South Sudanese refugees and their host communities in the White Nile State, adding that the coexistence was key for the Commission.

This came when the UN official met i on Sunday with the native administration leaders, women and youth from refugees and the host communities at Khor Alwarl camp in As-Salam Locality in the White Nile State.

The Assistant High Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs listened to all problems of the South Sudanese refugees and the host communities and that meeting tackled concern and issues of refugees concern and issues in area of shelter, food, health and education.

He pledged resolution of all problems and challenges facing the refugees and host communities.

Colin said that all partners and government of Sudan were working for finding an appropriate environment for refugees , indicating that the Commission would introduce new method of provision of service to refugees and the host communities.

The Refugees Commissioner Mohamed Yassin Al-Tohami, for his part, said the Com mission was working for boosting partnerships with the international community , UNHCR and government of Sudan for confronting the challenges and finding solutions to problems facing refugees and that the Commission was working to consolidating peaceful co-existence between the South Sudanese refugees and the host communities.