Sudan: Prime Minister - Writing Off Sudan's Debts Is Big Challenge

24 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk considered settlement of Sudan's debts, state reform at security and civil service level and removal of Sudan from list of state sponsors of terrorism were big challenges that would confront policies of transitional government.

" There was a number of issues need to discuss with our people , top of them was management of expectancy , specially that our people have big and deserved expectancies that should be managed together" Dr Hamdouk said while he was addressing a workshop on Presentation and Discussion of Proposals and Priorities of Transitional Period held at Friendship Hall in Khartoum on Sunday.

The Prime Minister announced that the government would be honest and transparent in tackling the files and issues of the country, saying we do not deceive this great people and that the revolution was continuing till convocation of the constitutional conference, the biggest project and the session over which people of Sudan reaches consensus.

He said the national project has two components , political and economic and said that we are in need for political solution that we failed to achieve it over the past sixty years.

He added " there is a great opportunity for reaching consensus over finding a climate and political vision leading us to scheme on achievement of economic development of the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC), the organizer of the workshop, for making the change , the Sudanese people for its patience and the international community for its continued support to the revolution programs.

