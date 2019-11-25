Sudan: Hamdouk - Dialogue Will Be Held Over All Files

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk underscored that the economic dossier was key economic and political issue of first class.

He said the soaring prices and costly living we4re challenges to of them was issue of subsidy over which deep and thorough dialogues would be held with our all categories of our people and the option would for our people, accept or reject it.

Addressing the inaugural sitting of a Workshop on Interim Period Priorities held at Friendship HALL IN Khartoum Sunday , Dr Hamdouk said the priorities of government of transitional period represented in combating corruption , commitment to principles of transparency and accountability , restoring the looted money , spreading public and private freedom and ensuring freedom and promotion of human rights.

He affirmed that his government was embarking on restructuring the state reform , adopting a balanced foreign policy serving Sudan interests, enhancing care and social development , preserving the environment by focusing on health, education , infrastructures and productive sectors , boosting youth role and accomplishing the democratic transformation by holding the constitutional conference and the elections.