Sudan: Minister - Sudanese Must Embrace Diversity and Tolerance

Khartoum — The people of Sudan must learn to appreciate their diversity and embrace tolerance, Sudan's Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments has advised.

Delivering the Friday sermon at the Grand Mosque in Khartoum, Minister Nasreldin Mofreh urged religious leaders and preachers "to adopt a discourse that is moderate, refrains from extremism, and focuses on what unites the people".

He also called on the Sudanese people "to be wise enough to appreciate diversity and accept each other".

Minister Mofreh called upon the Sudanese people "to unite under the banner of the civil state", explaining that "the current change is the first opportunity since independence for the Sudanese people to build a Sudan that can represent everyone".