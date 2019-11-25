Sudan Revokes Accreditation of Organisations Affiliated to Former Regime

Khartoum — Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) has revoked the registration and will freeze or seize all assets of 28 legal entities affiliated with the deposed Al Bashir regime and the Muslim Brotherhood.

HAC announced on Thursday that in entities involved include organisations, union associations, and institutions. The decision is based on Article 14 of the Sudan Voluntary Work Regulation Act of 2006, the HAC statement explained.

According to the decision, the registration of the entities has been annulled, their property will be seized, and their assets and cash balances will be frozen.

They include "several organisations that are dominated by officials and affiliates of the former regime, such as the Sanad Charity chaired by Widad Babikr (wife of deposed president Al Bashir), the organisation of Charity and Communication (headed by the wife of former First Vice President Ali Osman Taha), El Zubeir Charity, Majzoub El Khalifa, I am Sudan, the National Youth Union, the General Union of Sudanese Students, the Women's Union, and the Working Women's Association.

Vestiges of the old regime

Removing vestiges of the old regime from positions of authority has been a priority theme for the transitional period.

On Thursday, during an extensive interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher, El Burhan assured that the former ruling National Congress Party is not allowed to operate during this transitional phase. He further revealed that the Public Prosecution is responsible for the fate of the former regime officials who have been arrested over the last months.

"The greatest achievement so far is the overthrow of Al Bashir's regime; and thus it is unfair to judge the government within three months," he stressed.

Assets frozen

As reported by Radio Dabanga in early November, the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has frozen bank accounts of 40 prominent officials of the former regime including Nafi Ali Nafi and Abbas Al Bashir, the brother of the deposed former president.

The frozen accounts including companies and business names associated with prominent officials of the former regime, against whom reports of irregularities have been filed regarding land and real estate.