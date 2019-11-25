Sudan: Hamdouk Meets UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk met at his office Sunday an UN delegation led by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock who said in press statements that the Prime Minister informed him on government's plans and efforts to achieve peace.

Lowcock stated that it was agreed upon importance of the international community support to government task of economic reform , pointing out that the meeting discussed roles of UN agencies in providing support the Sudanese government and endeavors to urge the international community to back the government's plan.

The UN official commended progress made by the government of Sudan in improvement of humanitarian situation and taking important decisions on accessibility to displaced people and provision of humanitarian assistance to them.