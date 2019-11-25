Sudan: Minister of Finance Affirms Community Dialogue to Solve Economic Problems

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Panning Dr. Ibrahim AL Badawi said the directives and the launch of the workshop entitled " presentation and discussion of transitional period priorities program" was timely in place.

He said it was in place in the sense that the there was a need for community dialogue with a number of social categories and stakeholders in various ministries and institutions in order to discuss the basic issues.

The minister pointed to economic policies targeting the economic reform based on emergency program in the context of the budgetary restructuring besides monetary policies reform, investment environment and the macro economy institutional reform.

The workshop was organized by Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) in the period from Nov 24th to 25th 2019.

Presence at the opening session on Sunday the prime minister Abdallah Hamdouk, representatives of federal ministries, UNDP representative besides economists and academicians.

On the upcoming ten years Al Badawi stresses the importance of looking forward to achieve millennium sustainable development goals by the year 2030.

The budget according to AL Badawi structured to achieve 54 percent of demotic product which is currently rages between 10 to 15 percent a thing that makes a big gap.

Meanwhile Al Badawi appeals to international community to bridge the gap of budgetary saying the budget aims at increasing the financial efforts from 6 percent to 16 percent.

The minister noted that the budget targeted provision of social services and civil service reform.

For his part UNDP representative Salva Rama Shantar affirmed supporting the creation of New Sudan admitting that the situation represents a challenge on social and economic aspects.

He explained that they would seek achieving development partnership with the participation of youth, woman and child.