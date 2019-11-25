Zimbabwe: Three Municipal Workers in the Dock

THREE City of Harare workers on Saturday appeared in court on charges of concealing a transaction from a principal and using fake documents.

The three, who appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya separately, are Terrence Mhereyenyoka (47); a clerical officer, Resline Biza (49); a buyer and Nhamo Gavhu (56); a procurement officer.

They were granted $400 bail each.

Mr Mujaya deferred the matter to December 9 for trial.

In Mhereyenyoka's case, it is alleged that at the end of March 2014, City of Harare invited quotations for the supply of Diveribiss spray guns and chalkline.

The court heard that Mhereyenyoka generated a fake CR14 indicating Margret Marosa and Leesa Makoni as directors of Adnosup Investments.

It is alleged that Mhereyenyoka used the fake CR14 to bid for the supply of Diveribiss spray guns and Chalkline and he won the contract before supplying them at a cost of US$5 700.

It is the State's case that Mhereyenyoka handled the transaction on behalf of his principals without disclosing that he held a personal interest in the matter.

Items bought from Adnosup Investments were directly linked to Mhereyenyoka's line of work.

The court heard that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigators received information from reliable sources that Mhereyenyoka was the owner of Adnosup Investments.

Investigations were carried out and the office of the Registrar of Deeds and Companies indicated that the CR14 supplied by Marosa and Leesa was fake.

In Biza's case, the court heard that on August 24, 2015 she allegedly unlawfully and intentionally used a document containing false statements to raise a fake quotation which she purported to be from James North Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd in a tender for the supply of tents.

She indicated that she had received the quotation after she had contacted the company.

It is alleged that Biza awarded the contract to Sales Arena Private Limited who supplied 4×15 metres of tent worth US$9 000 without going through competitive bidding with three other competitors.

Investigations showed that James North Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd never submitted a quotation to Harare City Council.

Gavhu, who is facing five counts of corruptly using a fake document, prejudiced the city of Harare US$46 300,20 .