Namibia: Nakathila Stops Pambeni in WBO Jnr Lightweight Title

Jeremiah 'Low-Key' Nakathila stopped Peter 'Sniper' Pambeni of Zimbabwe via a technical knockout (TKO) in the eighth round of their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Junior Lightweight Global title held here Saturday.

The fight held at the Windhoek Country Club under the theme 'Champions in Action' saw Pambeni lose for the first time on Namibian soil following his three victories in his previous visits.

Nakathila dominated the fight from the first round, hitting the Zimbabwean with heavy body punches who was however not an easy customer as he displayed great skills by landing a few counter punches which seemed to trouble Nakathila.

The Namibian Pugilist had his opponent on all fours following a devastating left hook to the ribs which left Pambeni breathless in the seventh round.

With Nakathila sensing a knockout, he came out guns blazing in the eighth round and it was no surprise that he finished off his opponent midway through the round to take his record to 20 fights, 19 wins and one loss.

His opponent now has 15 fights 13 wins and two losses.

Speaking after the fight, Nakathila's trainer and manager Nestor Tobias said their plan is keeping winning fights and improving Nakathila's ranking so that he can become a mandatory challenger for a world title.

On his part, Nakathila paid tribute to Pambeni acknowledging that his movement in the ring made it challenging for him.

"He is a talented boxer with great footwork and body movement. I missed him with a lot of heavy punches which I believe could have ended the fight, had they handed early. He has a great experience of Namibia and I am glad I beat him," Nakathila said.

In other fights in the evening, Fillemon Nghutenya beat Japhet Amukwa via a majority decision in their four-round super flyweight bout in the main supporting bout.

Harry Simon Junior knocked out Limbani Chipaka of Malawi via a seventh-round TKO to improve his record to 10 wins from the same number of fights.

Charles Shinima beat Thembani Mhlanga through a second round TKO while Fillipus Nghitumbwa beat Ronald Tamani in a similar fashion in the third round.

Paulus Amavilla accounted for Michael Kambunga with a third-round TKO while Abed Shikongo beat David Haufiku through a majority decision.

Filipus Shaanika prevailed over Nelson Hango through a unanimous decision while Paulus Aileka lost in a similar fashion to Wanagula Wilhem.

Joseph Abel beat Salatiel Moses through a unanimous decision for his second win in the paid ranks. - Nampa.