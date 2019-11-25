Tunisia: Moncef Marzouki Announces Resignation From Political Life

Tunis/Tunisia — Former President Moncef Marzouki announced on Sunday night his decision to withdraw from the presidency of Al Harak party and the political life.

This decision had been made in the wake of the failure in the past elections, he explained in a letter published on his official Facebook page.

"However, I will remain committed to the people's causes," he pointed out.

Marzouki commented, in his letter, on the current political situation. He questioned the ability of the government, "even if it wants to," to succeed, alone, in the fight against corruption "in view of the coercion of political alliances resulting from the last legislative elections,"according to him.

He called on what he calls "the people of citizens" to declare "the war on corruption and to mobilise to eradicate this cancer that threatens their right to a decent life."