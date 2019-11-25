Tunisia: Moncef Marzouki Announces Resignation From Political Life

25 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Former President Moncef Marzouki announced on Sunday night his decision to withdraw from the presidency of Al Harak party and the political life.

This decision had been made in the wake of the failure in the past elections, he explained in a letter published on his official Facebook page.

"However, I will remain committed to the people's causes," he pointed out.

Marzouki commented, in his letter, on the current political situation. He questioned the ability of the government, "even if it wants to," to succeed, alone, in the fight against corruption "in view of the coercion of political alliances resulting from the last legislative elections,"according to him.

He called on what he calls "the people of citizens" to declare "the war on corruption and to mobilise to eradicate this cancer that threatens their right to a decent life."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.