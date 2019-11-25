Tunisia: Fnvt Closes Its 9th Ordinary Assembly Without Adopting Its Status

25 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Federation of Tunisian Cities (FNVT) closed on Sunday in Mahdia its 9th Ordinary Assembly without adopting its status or electing its new board members.

The assembly, held on November 22-24, amended Article 1 of the status that provides for changing the federation's name to become the "Federation of Tunisian Municipalities."

The federation is expected to publish a public notice on Monday to explain the reasons for the termination of the elections, which were held in the presence of observers of the Bawsala and Mourakiboun NGOs, FNVT President Souad Abderrahim said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 350 municipalities and delegations of municipal federations of Sweden, Germany, Libya, etc.

Souad Abderrahim acknowledged in a statement to TAP, that "the majority of municipalities, wether old or recently created, are facing difficulties that paralyse the provision of the necessary services to citizens, including notably the poor financial resources, lack of human resources and necessary equipment and materials."

Local Affairs and Environment Minister Mokhtar Hammami stated to TAP that "2020 will be the year of municipal achievements," adding that the necessary funds had been mobilised for the achievement of municipal projects.

Besides, he called the municipal councils to submit their scheduled projects to the ministry to by looked at by the credits fund board of directors.

The FNVT endeavours to represent the Tunisian municipalities and assist the decentralisation process.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

