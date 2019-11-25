Tunisia: Al Joumhouri Party 'Does Not Believe in Independence and Neutrality, but in Programmes and Competences' (Issam Chebbi)

Tunis/Tunisia — Al Joumhouri party "does not believe in neutrality and independence to be part of the new government," Al Joumhouri Secretary General Issam Chebbi said on Sunday at the end of his meeting with Prime Minister-designate Habib Jamli at Dar Dhiafa in Carthage.

"The most important thing for the party is the existence of a programme and of competences capable of addressing files as part of a supportive government that has a vision and a roadmap," he told the media.

The PM-designate is "fully aware of the challenges and difficulties" and is confident that he can "form a government with a parliamentary basis and a supportive political belt so as to meet the Tunisians' expectations and start reforms that have been lagging behind," he indicated.