Gambia: Peace Gambia Urges Barrow to Dialogue With 3 Years Jotna

Members of a youth group; Peace Gambia have urges President Adama Barrow to dialogue with the 3 years jotna movement to avoid conflict of interest between him and them which can cause serious threat to the country's peace and security.

Executive Director of the group, Lalo Bajo said they have converged to submit to the president, the executive and the executive of the 3 years jotna movement, the cries and demands of innocent citizens of the nation.

He said the end of former President Yahya Jammeh's regime in 2016 emerged individuals and groups calling on the current president to step-down at the end of his 3 years in office as agreed with leaders of the coalition 2016. "These individuals lean on the claim that the president had made a promise during the 2016 presidential campaign."

Mr. Bajo said just 14 days to the month of December, there are rumors of police officers being moved to the paramilitary in preparation of the planned December protests, and each morning security officers will be jogging and yelling at the top of their voice on the streets.

He said with Gambia's population of over 2 million people, there are several Gambians who have no knowledge about 3 years jotna, saying some citizens are worried about what will be the outcome of the planned 14 December protest.

"Silence is tantamount to nothingness and not acting now might lead to catastrophic consequences which will claim the lives of the innocent. We must act now to avert another commission being established in the future. As peace builders, we will not wait to see that happen."

Mansata Jabai, a committee member said Peace Gambia was established on 15 September 2019 to establish peace among young people from different diverse ethnic groups and religious societies.