Malawi: MRA Says Malawi Government Vehicles Exempted From Carbon Tax

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says government vehicles will not be liable for the carbon tax.

Kapoloma: Carbon tax imposition to spare ambulances

Spokesperson for MRA Steve Kapoloma said ambulances, all government vehicles and newly imported vehicles will not be liable for this tax which is effective Monday, November 25.

"We need to emphasize that all money collected will go to Account number One of the government," said Kapoloma.

The introduction of the new tax has brought mixed reactions with some people wondering how the government will account for the money for its cause.

Carbon tax is a fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels.