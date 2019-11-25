Malawi: Truck Drivers Tell HRDC December 2 Hands Off On Strike

24 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Officials from Truck Drivers Association have told Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) hands off on the impending December 2 strike.

Truck drivers impunded trucks on the roads in Lilongwe during previous strike

Spokesperson for the association Paul Kachitsa said the truck drivers do not want the strike for better pay to be highly politicized.

"They should stay away from the strike. In fact, we want truck drivers only to participate in the strike, no one else," said Kachitsa.

Kachitsa comments follow HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo's recent endorsement of the strike.

When told of the concern, Mtambo laughed off the matter.

He said HRDC commented on the issue after some members of the truck drivers' association approached the rights activists on the matter.

The truck drivers want to go on strike after their employers refused to implement the average K100,000 pay which the drivers had agreed with the government.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.