Malawi: Truck Drivers Tell HRDC December 2 Hands Off On Strike

Officials from Truck Drivers Association have told Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) hands off on the impending December 2 strike.

Truck drivers impunded trucks on the roads in Lilongwe during previous strike

Spokesperson for the association Paul Kachitsa said the truck drivers do not want the strike for better pay to be highly politicized.

"They should stay away from the strike. In fact, we want truck drivers only to participate in the strike, no one else," said Kachitsa.

Kachitsa comments follow HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo's recent endorsement of the strike.

When told of the concern, Mtambo laughed off the matter.

He said HRDC commented on the issue after some members of the truck drivers' association approached the rights activists on the matter.

The truck drivers want to go on strike after their employers refused to implement the average K100,000 pay which the drivers had agreed with the government.