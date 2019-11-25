Zimbabwe: President Promotes 74 ZPCS Officers

25 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

President Mnangagwa has promoted 74 Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers from the ranks of Assistant Principal Correctional Officers to Senior Assistant Commissioner.

Three Assistant Commissioners were promoted to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner, eight Chief Superintendents to the rank of Assistant Commissioner and one Superintendent was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

Eleven Chief Correctional Officers were elevated to the rank of Superintendent.

The President also promoted one Principal Correctional Officer to the rank of Chief Correctional Officer, three non-commissioned officers were promoted to Chief Correctional Officers while 47 Assistant Principal Correctional Officers were also promoted to the rank of Principal Correctional Officer.

Speaking after conferment of badges to the promoted officers in Harare on Friday, ZPCS Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi urged the officers to work harder.

"This demonstrates that both the service has great confidence and trust in those who work hard. I urge you all newly promoted officers to continue working hard for the betterment of the service and the country at large.

Commissioner General Zimondi implored the officers to continue to be vigilant and well-focused as they execute their duties.

"I urge you to continue to be vigilant, well focused and resolute, given the tasks that are ahead of you as senior officers vested with more responsibilities and authority," he said.

"Continue to work hard and inspire your juniors by exercising good leadership qualities and discipline. It is only good leaders who can be emulated and consequently, you must lead by example and ensure that there is zero tolerance to indiscipline, indifference and corruption."

