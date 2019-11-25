Malawi: Egypt Awards 14 Scholarships to Malawian Youth

25 November 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe — The Egyptian Embassy has awarded 14 undergraduate scholarships to youth in the country to pursue different university programmes in Egypt.

The scholarship awardees are expected to study programmes such as engineering, medicine, agriculture and commence.

Speaking on Friday in Lilongwe during the presentation of the scholarships Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi Hassan Shawky said the Egyptian Government is committed to support youth in Malawi.

"The Egyptian Government has introduced scholarship for the youth to study for five years in the field of engineering and medicine for them to enrich medical services and engineering future of Malawi," Shawky said.

He further said the Egyptian Government, through its embassy in the country, is also striving to build capacity among local youth for them to be innovative and become financially independent.

One of the awardees Cynthia Kagwam'minga expressed gratitude for the scholarship to pursue engineering at Cairo University.

"The scholarship is an opportunity for me to study outside the country. It is my honour to be the first female to study engineering course in Cairo through the Egyptian Scholarship.

"Therefore, I will work hard to complete the course and come back here to serve my country," she said.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Francis Phiso commended the Egyptian Government through its embassy in the country for its gesture in supporting the youth.

He said the support is in line with the initiatives which Malawi Government is currently doing to empower the youth.

Phiso, therefore, advised the awardees to work hard and focus on studies for them to excel their courses.

