Malawi: Two Children Drown in Separate Incidents

Lilongwe — Two children aged two and seven Thursday drowned in Kasungu and Chiradzulu, respectively, police have confirmed.

Kasungu Police publicist inspector Harry Namwaza identified the two-year-old as Sarai Kampira of Namphungo Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Nkanda's area in Mulanje District.

Namwaza said the child drowned in a pit filled with waste bath water at Kasankha Village in Kasungu District.

"On that fateful day at around 15:00 hours, the child went to her grandmother's house situated at a distance of 15 meters.

"After some time, the mother decided to follow the child; unfortunately, she found her floating unconsciously in a 75-cm deep pit where waste water from the bathroom settles," Kamwaza explained.

He said the child was confirmed dead upon arrival at Kasungu District Hospital where postmortem results indicated that death was due to suffocation.

Confirming the Chiradzulu incident, the district's police publicist Vincent Khola identified the seven-year-old as Aida Makwete, a Standard One learner at Nsoni Primary School.

Khola said Aida drowned in Chigumulire River where she went to swim with her friends after school.

"On their way home from school, the girls went to swim in the river.

"The deceased dived into deep waters where she met her fate. Her friends shouted for help, but the rescue team found her already dead," he said.

Khola said postmortem done by medical personnel from Thumbwe Health Centre indicated that death was also due to suffocation.

Aida hailed from Chiniko Village in the area of TA Kadewere in the district.

Meanwhile police are urging learners in the district to directly report home after school and that they should also avoid crossing swollen rivers this rainy season.