Zimbabwe: Fight Over Waverly Founder's Estate Rages

The children of Waverly Blankets founder Victor Cohen have appealed against a High Court judgement that referred the case over their father's estate to trial, saying the judge ignored evidence that forged documents were used to seize control of the firm.

Cohen's daughter Amanda Berkowitz took her nephew Aron Vico to the High Court for allegedly fraudulently removing her as a Waverly Plastics shareholder.

High Court judge Justice Mary Zimba Dube referred the matter for trial saying there were material disputes that needed to be ventilated in court.

Berkowitz and her sister Belynda Halfon were given 33% shares in Waverly Plastics by Cohen before he died in 2017.

The two alleged that Vico with the help of her mother Debra Vico fraudulently removed them as shareholders after forging documents, which he submitted to the Registrar of Companies.

In their notice of appeal Berkowitz and Halfon said Dube misdirected herself after she ruled that there were disputes.

"Grounds for appeal are that the court erred in law and grossly misdirected itself in finding that there were material disputes of fact incapable of resolution on motion," reads part of the appeal.

"The court also erred in failing to rule on substantive merits of the application after hearing arguments on those merits. The court further erred in referring the matter for trial."

Berkowitz and Halfon want the court to reverse the allocation of shares to Vico to be reversed. Dube said there were two company registration documents in the court record and the forms need to be explained through oral evidence.

She said there was a need to lead evidence to address the allegations that Berkowitz and Halfon never signed the memorandum of agreement and their signatures were forged.

Dube said the court also needed oral evidence to establish whether the signatures on the company records were forged or not.

Berkowitz and Halfon, however, in their appeal insisted that the court had at its disposal evidence of forged documents and should have granted their application to have the allotment of shares to Vico declared null and void.

The two are challenging claims that Cohen left his sprawling business empire to Vico,

They alleged that Vico used Maxwell Maheya and Lynnette Mutema to forge documents that were used in the hostile takeover of the companies.