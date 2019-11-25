Zimbabwe: Zera Increases Fuel Prices

25 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellen Chasokela

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased the price of fuel with effect from today.

ZERA said the new prices were premised on the interbank market rate and will see a litre of blend petrol (E20) retailing at $17,44 while diesel will sell at $17,90 per litre.

Last week, the price of petrol was pegged at $17,07 while diesel was at $17,74 per litre.

The price changes are due to the FOB (Free on Board) price movement and the revised duty regime.

"Operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.

"All stakeholders are advised that the petroleum, price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter," ZERA said in a statement.

