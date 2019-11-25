East Africa: EAC Ministers Convene in Arusha for Their 39th Meet

25 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Arusha

MINISTERS from East African Community (EAC) six partner states have convened here for their 39th meeting of Council of Ministers.

The one-week long meeting comes hot in wake of a postponed EAC Heads of State Summit scheduled for November 30 in Arusha, due to lack of quorum.

According to a statement availed to 'Daily News' yesterday, the EAC Council of Ministers will during the meeting table a report of the Office of the Secretary General, which includes items such as the sixth annual Reporting of the EAC Audit and Risk Committee for the period ended June 30, 2019.

Equally, it will highlight a report of the 20th meeting of the Sectoral Council on Legal and Judicial Affairs and review the request for admission into the EAC of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The world's biggest producer of cobalt had officially communicated its intention to join the bloc through its, President Felix Tshisekedi, in a letter to President Paul Kagame dated June 8, this year.

However, the country's desire to join the bloc was informed by its increasing trade ties with the region.

The statement further added that the ministers are also expected to assent to Bills that were passed by the East African Legislative Assembly by the Summit as well as receive a status update on the ongoing activities in preparation for the EAC 20th Anniversary, and; the Status of Observer Organisations in the EAC.

The Council of Ministers that was established under Article 13 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC, is the policy making Organ of the Community.

It consists of the Minister responsible for EAC Affairs of each Partner State, where also any other Minister of the Partner States as an individual Partner State may determine, and; the Attorney General of each Member State.

East Africa
Governance
Tanzania
