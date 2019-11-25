Uganda: Livingstone University Postpones Exams Over Floods

24 November 2019
The Observer (Kampala)

Livingstone International University in Mbale has postponed its forthcoming examinations after floods ravaged the institution's premises.

The university was set to begin its semester one examinations on Monday, November 25, 2019. However, the university campus was flooded on Saturday after River Nabuyonga burst its banks following heavy rains. Several other rivers including Nabuyonga, Namunsi and Manafwa among others burst their banks.

The floods ravaged several villages in the lower sub-counties of Mbale district and displaced hundreds of people. Livingstone University, which is located in Namakwekwe ward in Mbale municipality and next to River Nabuyonga was also affected.

The floods destroyed several computers and documents, prompting the university administration to postpone the examinations until further notice.

John Khauka, Livingstone University marketing officer said the rains found the students asleep and flooded their rooms. He said the water destroyed students' belongings like beddings and books. Offices of the marketing officer and the dean of students are among those that were ravaged.

Derick Mesulam, a second-year student of media technology welcomed the move to postpone exams, saying that they need a lot of time to recover from the trauma following the flooding. Violet Namutosi, a student of diploma in media technology, says that all their classes are filled with water and mud.

Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.