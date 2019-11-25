Botswana: Township Rollers Wins Top 8 First Leg

Molepolole — Township Rollers are one foot into the Mascom Top 8 semi-finals after walloping Molepolole City Stars 2-nil in an exciting encounter played in Molepolole on November 23.

Goals from Lemponye Tshireletso and Segolame Boy in each half ensured that the two times Top 8 champions had the advantage to carry when the two sides meet in the second leg.

The score would not paint true picture of what really transpired in the 90 minutes of football with the hosts, Molepolole City Stars enjoying good possession, especially in the first half.

City Stars' Sekhana Koko had an opportunity when he connected with a cross from Ofentse Mmipi but his header went over the bar much to the relief of Rollers supporters who were holding their breath.

A few minutes later, Motsholetsi Sikele saw his long-range effort going wide.

With City Stars, alias the Citizens going on frequent attacks, Rollers' Ivan Mbowa got a yellow card for his rough tackles and this put him in a tight corner.

He realised he was skating on thin ice following another rough tackle on Tsogang Israel but he escaped with a warning from the referee.

The two teams continued pressing each other but what was visible was the troubled City Stars goalkeeper, Bobby Mathe, had as he was tested by even small shots.

Mathe breathed a sigh of relief as a volley over his head by Kamogelo Matsabu went over the bar.

Mbowa's shot proved too much for Mathe and he was forced to punch the ball for a corner kick which however was not put to use as a header by Motsholetsi Sikele went wide.

Five minutes from the end of the first half, Tshireletso received a defence-splitting pass from Sikele and with Mathe advancing, he released a shot on goal from a tight angle and scored the first goal.

In the second half, Rollers increased their pace but their opponents' energy had drained as they huffed and puffed chasing the shadows of the ball.

Koko had a moment of brilliance showing he still had the skills and speed but his efforts proved futile. Mbowa, the bulky midfielder, took control of the game, linking the defence with the strikers.

Segolame Boy's long-range shot beat Mathe and gave Rollers a much needed second goal which sealed their victory.

Source : BOPA