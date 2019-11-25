Zimbabwe: Potraz Warning Over Internet Abuse

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has urged young people to use the internet to their advantage and avoid using it to distribute harmful material.

Potraz economist Talent Munyaradzi told villagers who attended a roadshow at Chiwetu Rest Camp in Rusape that it was the responsibility of parents to protect their children from cyber crimes through monitoring their activities online.

"Parents, you should keep checking on your children to see if they are using the internet properly," he said.

"Schoolchildren should be using the internet for researching and leave adult stuff for adults.

"If some visuals get to the mainstream internet it can damage your image and ruin your future."

Munyaradzi urged Zimbabweans to desist from vandalising mobile phone network infrastructure as it disrupted service provision.

Potraz held road shows in Rusape to raise awareness among mobile network, internet and postal services users on their rights and responsibilities.