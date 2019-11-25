Zimbabwe: Potraz Warning Over Internet Abuse

17 November 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Farai Matiashe

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has urged young people to use the internet to their advantage and avoid using it to distribute harmful material.

Potraz economist Talent Munyaradzi told villagers who attended a roadshow at Chiwetu Rest Camp in Rusape that it was the responsibility of parents to protect their children from cyber crimes through monitoring their activities online.

"Parents, you should keep checking on your children to see if they are using the internet properly," he said.

"Schoolchildren should be using the internet for researching and leave adult stuff for adults.

"If some visuals get to the mainstream internet it can damage your image and ruin your future."

Munyaradzi urged Zimbabweans to desist from vandalising mobile phone network infrastructure as it disrupted service provision.

Potraz held road shows in Rusape to raise awareness among mobile network, internet and postal services users on their rights and responsibilities.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Governance
Children
ICT
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.