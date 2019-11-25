Tanzania: Dishonest Institutions' Staff Fuel GBV in Region-Activists

SOME dishonest Social Welfare Officers and Police at the Gender Desk have been described as the main obstacles to the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and violence against children in Kilimanjaro.

That was said by some participants attending a special training workshop at Tapo Kilimanjaro, which is a special project coordinated in Kilimanjaro Region by a nongovernmental organisation-the Kilimanjaro Women Information Exchange and Consultancy Organisation (KWIECO) and facilitated by the Tanzanian based Women Fund Tanzania (WFT) for activists focusing on human rights and legal advice.

"The efforts we are making to protect the public against GBV especially women and children are great, but our efforts don't meet the goals, because of some dishonest officials who have been entrusted with positions to work closely with us but fail," said one of the participants, Ms Hadija Lema.

She further said: "For example, in some gender desks where we seek refuge once a violent incident occurs... you get there to report, but you meet some unnecessary obstacles from some of the officials."

Citing an example, Ms Lema said that some Social Welfare Officers and those manning gender desks do delay and sometimes deny cooperating with activists for information, whenever an incident occurs, adding: "For example, you may find a child has been raped, but when you arrive at the gender desk or report to a social welfare office, they tell you (activists) to convince the parents or guardian of the victim to consult the culprit and end the issue amicable at home.

"This is indeed an obstacle for the victim who wants justice and the activists as well as the Government itself, which has been in the forefront to fight GBV through its various authorities; without serious legal action taken against such individuals, the GBV challenge won't be overcome, but will continue because perpetrators know they will settle it out of court," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, one of the facilitators of the training workshop Ms Asseny Muro from the Tanzania Gender Networking Program (TGNP), called on the activists to make sure that they have reliable statistics, which help to facilitate women and children to get their rights.

"Statistics is the basis of any activity including activism, it is good for any activist to build a solid foundation with accurate information and knowledge, because without these facts, all activists' activities will be weak," she warned.

She also called upon the womenfolk as well as children who would face sex extortion to come out publicly, because that would enable the government to know the magnitude of the problem, especially at the higher learning institutions and in employment areas.

"Sex extortion is a big shame to the nation and above all it has serious consequences due to the fact that there have been deaths linked to it in one way or another. In the past, people considered it to be shameful to address it in public, and they even considered it a taboo, therefore, hiding sex extortion incidents for fear of being stigmatised in the community used to be there, however, let me assure you that one should not feel ashamed to report them, because the Government has decided to address the challenge," she said.