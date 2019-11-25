Namibia: Adjovi Blackmailed Geingob

President Hage Geingob in 2015 accused his long-time friend, Ernest Adjovi, of trying to blackmail him into pushing Namibia to host and pay for the failed All Africa Kora Music Awards.

Adjovi's blackmail bid included allegations related to the purchase of the Falcon 900 jet the government bought for then president Sam Nujoma in the early 1990s, and the building of the then prime minister's private residence.

The blackmail is contained in WhatsApp exchanges The Namibian found in an affidavit compiled by Adjovi's lawyers Erasmus & Associates on 25 March 2019.

The affidavits were delivered to the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB)'s lawyers, Kangueehi & Kavendjii Inc - the law firm representing the government in the case involving the N$23 million lost in the music awards scam.

The Namibian could not trace this specific affidavit and its annexures on the online courts platform - e-Justice - but the messages have been confirmed by three independent sources.

A lawyer familiar with the matter queried why the 52-page document was not filed with e-Justice.

The Kora music awards' case embroiled the judiciary in controversy last month after it emerged that the court blocked public access to court documents.

The in-camera decision was quickly reversed after Namibian Sun reported that the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement threatened a legal challenge on why the files were hidden from the public.

The paper subsequently quoted Geingob's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, as saying: "Our client therefore categorically denies that because of his then relationship with Mr Adjovi, he somehow influenced the decision by NTB in making payments to Mr Adjovi."

CLOSE-KNIT

Court papers show that Adjovi's relationship with Geingob started around 30 years ago - in 1990 when he was introduced to Geingob by a member of the United Nations.

Adjovi said he was one of the organisers of Geingob's second wedding. He also claimed to have negotiated Geingob's visit to the late former Ivory Coast president Félix Houphouët-Boigny before his death in 1993.

Geingob is likewise said to have attended Adjovi's wedding in France.

"As the prime minister of the republic of Namibia, Geingob was the guest of honour at my wedding at Etang-La-Ville in France on 19 August 1994," Adjovi said.

He said he lost contact with Geingob after the former prime minister left the government, around 2003.

They re-established ties on 24 May 2014 at former South African president Jacob Zuma's inauguration in Johannesburg.

"Geingob asked his South African friend who organised the function to invite me as well. He, accompanied by Namibian government members and some of his friends, was very happy to have met me again," Adjovi claimed.

This event was around a year before Geingob became Namibia's third president.

Adjovi said their relationship "led to agreements being signed" between his company and the Namibian government to host the music awards.

He said Geingob invited him to his inauguration as president in March 2015, and added that the decision to host the Kora awards was taken at an Indian restaurant in Windhoek a few days later.

'FOR GOD'S SAKE'

Adjovi attached his WhatsApp communications (starting on 14 April 2015) to the court papers where he briefed the president about working on the Kora awards for December that year.

On 23 May 2015 - Geingob issued a statement on social media, distancing himself from the Kora Awards, and blasted what he termed the unwelcome trend of using his name, picture and signature to promote events.

"However, although I have supported and attended the Kora Awards before, I want to make it clear that I have no partnership with the event or founder thereof," Geingob said.

Cracks in the two's friendship started showing a month later.

"Do I really deserve this? Please, your excellency, let me know for God's sake," Adjovi wrote in a WhatsApp message to Geingob at exactly 19h27 on 6 June 2015.

The Benin businessman was complaining to the president about being attacked in the media, and accused Geingob of destroying the Kora awards.

Geingob - who ignored an earlier chain of messages from Adjovi - responded to that message at 21h00 the same day.

"Maybe I am misreading your message, but for what it is worth, I would like to put it on record that I have never gotten a cent or a favour from you in promoting me as I was already the prime minister when I met you," Geingob said.

He said he had done his part for previous awards when Kora started.

Geingob said he helped invite former South African president Nelson Mandela, US president Bill Clinton and United Nations secretary general Kofi Anan to previous Kora awards.

The president insisted that he had told environment minister Pohamba Shifeta not to spend government funds on the Kora awards, but to support the initiative, as it would be good for promoting Namibia.

"If there are any Namibian ministers who are soliciting money, I would appreciate it very much to have their names because I have declared war against corruption," Geingob said to Adjovi.

WARNING SHOT

Adjovi answered on 23 September 2015 by first praising Geingob as an "honest man".

He then reminded Geingob how he helped the former prime minister in the 1990s, including their relationship on an airplane deal and a land transaction.

Geingob rejected these allegations on 4 October 2015.

"You have intentionally twisted facts and come to conclusions in a manner which is alarming and appears to be blackmail," the president said.

He added: "I have not engaged in corrupt activities with you or anybody else, and for you, a man who calls himself my brother, to make these allegations purely because you may have had expectations for the Namibian government to bankroll your event, is really alarming."

Messages show that the two started talking again.

"Let's start all over. Kora and Africa are more important to me than personal ego tripping. I will request the minister of tourism and the minister of arts and culture to be the focal points in Namibia. New date 20 March sounds good, but let me cost and revert," Geingob said. "I will also add the minister of information technology to the lists of contacts."

At some point, the president even briefed Adjovi about state meetings.

"Good morning, just finished the meeting with the minister of tourism, the minister of information and the attorney general. Now, the whole process is handed over to those ministers," he added.

SHIFETA'S RESISTANCE

Adjovi updated Geingob on the preparations of the event, including environment minister Shifeta's stubbornness.

"I thought I must keep you informed on progress, and beg for assistance in asking Shifeta not to waste unnecessary time," Adjovi wrote to Geingob.

Adjovi also asked the president to order minister Shifeta, who had been asking a lot of questions, to "stop from destroying my name".

Geingob replied to Adjovi on 4 November 2015: "Hi, thank you for the update on Kora, I met comrade Shifeta yesterday after the Cabinet meeting, and urged him to hasting [hasten] the process. I hope he does that."

The contract, facilitated by then attorney general Sacky Shanghala, was finalised in December. The US$1,5 million [N$23 million] payment from the Namibia Tourism Board to Adjovi was made that same month.

It seems the N$23 million paid by the government to Adjovi was not enough.

He started making more demands three months after the first payment, mocking the N$23 million paid to him by mid-December 2015.

"How is it possible for me to host a US$8,5 million [event] with a bloody US$1,5 million? How? Having failed to find sponsors, everyone finds the perfect culprit to blame," he told Geingob.

Adjovi estimated the event would cost more than N$120 million.

He also played the victim. "It is from the airport, about to board, with tears in my face in public that I am writing you this WhatsApp. I gave it all, but the resistance of comrade Shifeta is too much for me to succeed," he said.

Adjovi also sold Geingob dreams, telling the head of state he wanted to invite international music stars such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Usher to the awards.

Adjovi said he preferred Usher as he was cheaper - at N$7,4 million.

CONSPIRACY

The Presidency initially refused to comment on questions sent by The Namibian on Wednesday.

Instead, it issued a statement yesterday in an attempt to pre-empt the story.

"On the Kora Awards, a matter which is sub judice, and for which further comment by the president can be viewed as undue influence on the pending court proceedings, the president is more than clear that "good ideas can be badly executed", which is the case with the Kora Awards," presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari stated.

"In fact, president Geingob was firm by saying that the Kora awards could go ahead in Namibia, provided that Namibian taxpayers' monies are not spent to host the awards.

"Worryingly, the statements by Adjovi are not under oath, and it is expected that the president should respond to such political propaganda, whose purpose is manifestly to advance the local and foreign media," he said.