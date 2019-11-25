Uganda: Transport Paralysed, Exams Suspended As Floods Ravage Mbale

The management of Livingstone International University (LIU) in Mbale municipality in Mbale District has suspended examinations after the institution's classrooms and offices were flooded following heavy down pour.

The students were scheduled to start their end of first semester examinations on Monday (Nov 25, 2019). However, the floods triggered by heavy rains in Bugisu Sub-region ravaged the University premises and destroyed property worth millions of shillings including examination materials on Saturday after River Nabuyonga burst its banks.

The University is located a few metres away from the river banks along Mbale- Soroti highway.

The floods also destroyed crops and displaced residents settling along the polluted stretch of the River Nabuyonga in Busamaga ward in Mbale town.

The ravaging floods also damaged Busamage Bridge, which connects Bukonde and Bufumbo Subcounties to Mbale town.

Other sections of the roads that were affected by the floods and mudslides include Mbale- Nkokonjeru road, Bugema- Busano road, among others.

Unverified reports also indicate that two people drowned as they were trying to cross the flooded Nabuyonga Bridge.

Mr Filliam Efiti, the dean of school of media technology, who also doubles as the head of disaster management committee, told Daily Monitor that administration was forced to delay the examinations because both the administration and students have lost property including computers, laptops, cameras, among others that were supposed be used in examinations.

"The University has suspended the examination because some of the property destroyed including laptops, kindles, furniture, cameras, among other instructional materials are supposed to be used in examination process," Mr Efiti said.

Mr Efiti said the office of dean of students, marketing department, cafeteria and part of the girls' hostel were destroyed.

"The students have lost all their notes and other learning materials so as the university we are going to have a meeting and decide on what to do but likely they will sit examination in January, next year," he added.

Ms Teddy Namakhe, one of the affected students, said she lost several property including academic documents and notes.

Ms Namakhe said some of her colleagues were trapped in the hostel after it got flooded at around 3am on Saturday.

"We rescued some but others had to swim on their own to save their lives. Good enough no one died," she said.

The Elgon region policesperson, Mr Robert Tukei said the heavy rains have also caused traffic challenges along the Mbale- Soroti and Mbale - Tororo highways.

"Most of the rivers and streams along the highways were flooded and this brought about traffic problem but situation will soon normalize," he said.

Ms Connie Galiwango Nakayenze, the woman MP for Mbale district, said the floods have damaged the road network in the district.

"My people have been tremendously affected by the floods. Their crops and livestock have been washed away. Poverty and famine is now in offing. They need help," she said.

Other institutions that were affected by the floods include Grace Secondary School, Parents Secondary School and Mbale Resort hotel, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unra's media relations manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa on Sunday said their maintenance team was on ground surveying the viable alternative routes.

"Naboa--Nabiganda road at Km 2 is flooded along Namatala swamp. Our maintenance team in Mbale is on ground surveying the viable alternative routes. For now, motorists can use Naboa - Budaka - Leresi - Nabiganda road," he said.

The following road sections are affected, according to UNRA;

-Mbale--Bufumbo road at Km 0

-Mbale--Nkokonjeru road [between Km 6 to Km 8] [No alternative route]. Clearing of the mudslides is ongoing.

-Bugema--Busano road [ between Km 5 to 6] The available alternative route is Busano-- Nabumali--Bunghokho road.