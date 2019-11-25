Uganda: First Lady Tasks Igg to Investigate Fufa Boss Magogo

24 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Darren Allan Kyeyune

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports (MoES) Janet Museveni has tasked the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate Mr Moses Magogo, the president of Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) over alleged sale of tickets for the 2014 football World Cup.

"The Permanent Secretary of MoES has sought for legal opinion and guidance from the Solicitor General MoJCS (Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs) on the way forward for government to proceed with this matter in view of the facts and information that have been received on the matter," Ms Museveni states in a a November 18 letter.

"I have also requested the IGG to investigate this matter in views of the law of Uganda and take appropriate further action as necessary," she adds.

Mr Magogo is currently serving a two-month suspension from Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) for selling the tickets to US-based associate Howard Schwartz, contrary to Article 21(2) of the Code of Ethics.

Fufa vice president Justus Mugisha is currently serving as interim boss.

The development comes after Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana petitioned government authorities and sought intervention from Ms Museveni on October 17.

In response, the First Lady through the ministry took action.

Daily Monitor has seen a part of the letter which Ms Museveni wrote to the IGG's office about the matter.

"Fufa, as a quasi-public body, and registered under the Ugandan laws, is subject to the laws of Uganda, and this case can, therefore, also be prosecuted in Uganda under relevant laws related to corruption and embezzlement among others," she states.

Timeline of events

August 2013: Moses Magogo replaces Lawrence Mulindwa as Fufa president.

May 2017: Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana petitions Fifa regarding Magogo's alleged involvement in the sale of 2014 football World Cup tickets that had been allocated to Uganda.

June 2017: Fifa Ethics Committee notify Magogo that they have started investigations into his alleged sale of World Cup tickets, asking him to file his defence.

August 2017: Magogo is voted for his second four-year term as Fufa president.

September 1, 2019: Fifa reportedly write to Magogo asking him to step aside.

September 28: Magogo reveals that he is stepping aside for two months pending investigations.

October 10: Two-month suspension of Magogo by Fifa from all football-related activity commences.

November 18: First Lady Janet Museveni tasks IGG to investigate Magogo's case of alleged sale of 2014 football World Cup tickets.

