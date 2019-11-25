Namibia: Municipal Head Endorses Geingob

CITY of Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua on Friday used a platform meant to celebrate an early Christmas lunch for senior citizens to push a political agenda.

"If it was not for the president of the Republic of Namibia - I know it's campaign time [and] the reality and truth should be told - president Hage Geingob, your grants could not be increased," said Kazapua while delivering the keynote speech.

"If it was not Hage Geingob, you wouldn't have had a food bank today. We really need to appreciate the realities on the ground."

The mayor continued to say "I wish to be quoted as such, I don't care. It's election time. That's the reality."

More than 100 senior citizens attended the event.

Most of the attendees ululated as Kazapua made his remarks, while others plainly shook their heads in disagreement.

In August, local media outlet Namibia Economist reported that the poverty eradication ministry had increased the monthly old-age pension from N$1 250 to N$1 300, effective from the start of April.