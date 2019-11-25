Namibia: Esau and Gustavo Arrested

Photo: Pixabay
Namibian flag (file photo).
23 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

Former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau and businessman Ricardo Gustavo were arrested today by the police.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga confirmed the arrest today.

"It's true that we arrested them. We still have 48 hours to make sure that the investigation advances," he said.

Ndeitunga added that "they have the right to apply for bail.

The arrests come around to weeks after they were exposed in a fishing scheme that generated kickbacks of at least N$150 million over four years.

The Namibian understands that the police is looking for three other high-profile people implicated in this saga. He declined to comment on this.

Documents show that the fishing schemes could involve transactions worth as much as N$2,5 billion.

This scandal also implicates former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, who resigned with Esau from their government positions two weeks ago.

The other two are former Investec Namibia's managing director, James Hatuikulipi and his cousin Tamson Fitty Hatuikulipi.

Read the original article on Namibian.

More on This
Geingob Orders Fishing Sector Probe Ahead of Namibia Polls
Namibia Opposition Parties Slam Use of Electronic Voting Machines
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.