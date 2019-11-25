Namibia: 'Corruption Exposés Should Be Welcomed By All Namibians'

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT)'s executive chairperson, Gwen Lister, has defended the exposure of corruption by the media in a statement issued today, saying corruption exposés should be welcomed by all Namibians as they reveal the ruthless plunder of our resources by greedy and selected individuals and politicians.

NMT's statement comes in response to the Presidency's statement released yesterday entitled: 'Media disinformation campaign aimed to influence voters, tarnish the image of the country and the president ahead of the vote on 27 November 2019 is regrettable.'

In the statement, the Presidency accused the media of having had timed the corruption exposés - like the Fishrot and Kora awards scandals - ahead of the national elections to tarnish the names of the president, country and influence the election outcomes.

"The Fishrot scandal and the Kora awards are, in a calculate manner, timed to influence the outcome of the elections," the Presidency statement reads.

However, NMT's Lister shot down this accusation, saying "in our view, this is both an ill-conceived and thoughtless statement. She further said the Presidency was being disingenuous and confusing people by attacking real news instead of the prevalent disinformation circulating on social media during this year's election campaigns.

"Namibians not only need, but also have the right to know when our scarce resources are being abused at the expense of the majority of our people, or when money is stolen, and journalists continue to play a crucial role in informing the nation in this regard," Lister said.