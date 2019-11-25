Namibia: 'Corruption Exposés Should Be Welcomed By All Namibians'

Photo: Pixabay
...
23 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Terttu Newaka

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT)'s executive chairperson, Gwen Lister, has defended the exposure of corruption by the media in a statement issued today, saying corruption exposés should be welcomed by all Namibians as they reveal the ruthless plunder of our resources by greedy and selected individuals and politicians.

NMT's statement comes in response to the Presidency's statement released yesterday entitled: 'Media disinformation campaign aimed to influence voters, tarnish the image of the country and the president ahead of the vote on 27 November 2019 is regrettable.'

In the statement, the Presidency accused the media of having had timed the corruption exposés - like the Fishrot and Kora awards scandals - ahead of the national elections to tarnish the names of the president, country and influence the election outcomes.

"The Fishrot scandal and the Kora awards are, in a calculate manner, timed to influence the outcome of the elections," the Presidency statement reads.

However, NMT's Lister shot down this accusation, saying "in our view, this is both an ill-conceived and thoughtless statement. She further said the Presidency was being disingenuous and confusing people by attacking real news instead of the prevalent disinformation circulating on social media during this year's election campaigns.

"Namibians not only need, but also have the right to know when our scarce resources are being abused at the expense of the majority of our people, or when money is stolen, and journalists continue to play a crucial role in informing the nation in this regard," Lister said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

More on This
Geingob Orders Fishing Sector Probe Ahead of Namibia Polls
Namibia Opposition Parties Slam Use of Electronic Voting Machines
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.