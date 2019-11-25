Uganda: NDA Recalls 700,000 Defected Condoms, Tells Men to Check Size Before Purchase

At least 70 per cent of batches of Life Guard condoms with defects have been recovered from the market, National Drug Authority (NDA) has revealed.

Dr David Nahamya, the NDA secretary said that about 1million Life Guard condoms from batches- 19040205 and 19050105 manufactured in April were already on market.

This means that at least 700,000 condoms have been recalled so far leaving about 30 per cent still on the market.

"Of the retrieved stock, 46 per cent was destroyed at Luwero Industries Limited, Nakasongola and the additional quantities retrieved are under quarantine awaiting destruction as the recall process from all regions continues," Dr Nahamya said on Friday during a media tour at NDA laboratories.

Early this week NDA recalled Life Guard Condoms from batches- 19040205 and 19050105 manufactured in April and May 2019 with expiry dates for March and April 2024 on grounds that they do not meet market standards.

The affected condoms were manufactured by India-based MHL Healthcare in April 2019 and have an expiry date of April 2024, the government regulator said.

This was after routine post market surveillance that discovered that two batches of condoms were distributed despite failure to comply with the parameters.

"We had batches failing tests. Both batches failed the first test. They could not attain the required volume and pressure before they could burst, then one of the batches 19050105 also was found not to be free from holes," Mr Wilberforce Kwiringira, the acting Director Laboratory Services at Directorate of Laboratory Services, NDA said.

NDA has urged men to endeavour to check the size of the condom before buying one, to avoid risks of breaking or getting off during use.

Mr Kwiringira said on many occasions, some people take the size of the condom for granted yet it is a very important aspect.

"Condoms are of different sizes; they come when they are designed in different sizes for everybody to choose the size that fits them. So we have various sizes on Ugandan market. You should be able to pick your size," Mr Kwiringira.

Mr Kwiringira added that "We have heard various complaints from the market, people complaining of small size condoms but that's not the issue. The issue is failure to know that there are different sizes out there so someone just walks in a shop asks for condom and then takes a random size. so if you are to get a smaller size there is an increased risk of the condom breaking during use, if it is a larger size there is a risk of this condom slipping off during use."

NDA advised that with different sizes on the market, one can buy different ones until he finds the one that is comfortable.

Christian Mukisa who claims to be a frequent condom user said checking size is a very difficult thing which most men might find time wasting.

According to UNAIDS, 1.4 million Ugandans are living with HIV.

Last year 53,000 people were newly infected with the disease in the East African country, the UN agency said.

