Zimbabwe: Army Boss Fires Warning Shots

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo has threatened to crush any threats of protests saying the army will pull all resources available to eliminate elements bent on destabilizing peace in the country.

Officiating at the graduation ceremony of 30 special forces at Inkomo Barracks recently, the ZNA boss said the army has the mandate to protect Zimbabwe from hostile elements and all will be done according to the dictates of the constitution.

"These continuous attacks are meant to scare us and hence force us to dance according to their tune. As a nation we are, however, not scared, more so when we have warriors who are determined to give their lives in defence of our country," he said.

He added that despite the various challenges that the army is facing, the ZNA members are "prepared to defend the country against all forms of threats through meaningful training."

Chimonyo's remarks comes on the backdrop of recent threats of protests by the opposition over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

The army has also become a feared entity since the August 1, 2018 and 14-15 January 2019 demonstrations where it was deployed on unarmed civilians. Six and 17 people were killed respectively.