Malawi: KB Beat Hangover to Set Up Final Clash Against Eagles

25 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) Football Club are through to the final of the richest competition on the land-FISD Challenge Cup after beating minnows Hangover 4-1 in a match played at the Mpira Stadium in the Commercial City of Blantyre on Sunday.

This is their third appearance in final of the competition.

They lost in inaugural final against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in 2016 before winning the second edition.

In the final, K.B will face flying Blue Eagles F.C who made it to the final on Saturday after whacking Silver Strikers 4-0.

K.B Assistant Coach Temwa Mhone hailed his charges for playing according to instructions.

He further predicted a cracking final against Eagles.

"It will be cracking final. Since we still have few days before the actual day of the finale, we will work hard in our preparation," said Msuku.

He also gave credit to Hangover for giving them a good run for their money.

On his part, Technical Advisor for Hangover Alfred Chikwanje attributed the loss to overconfidence after defeating giants Wanderers in the quarterfinals.

"The players were relaxed and thought they were ontop of everything after two recent wins against Mighty Tigers and Be Forward Wanderers" said Chikwanje.

The final match will take place on 7th December at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.