Tanzania Investment Centre Eyes Dutch Investors After Signing Agreement

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) is preparing plans to woe potential investors from the Netherlands after signing a partnership agreement with the country's business association.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TIC and the Netherlands-African Business Council (NABC) will now allow Tanzania to market its investment potentials through the council's network.

The council has 300 company members, which are investors in different sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, health, energy, logistics and construction among others.

TIC executive director Geoffrey Mwambe and NABC director general Peter Ruiter signed the agreement and both parties promised to work together for the benefits of both countries.

"Tanzania is one of the best investment destinations considering the economic growth, good policies and population growth, which is an important aspect. There are also regional markets in the East African Community and Southern African Development Community (SADC)," said Mr Mwambe.

"Through this agreement, we can now hold business forums between the Netherlands and Tanzania. This is an opportunity to market our potentials to the Dutch business community. We will have an opportunity to forge partnerships that will increase capital flows into Tanzania and create more jobs," added Mr Mwambe.

Also Read

Police chiefs, Tanzania Revenue Authority official in trouble over fake tax stamps

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

United Nations Development Programme partners with govt in briquettes project

Tanzania to attend symposium on climate change

Tanzania Airports Authority set to float tender for third JNIA handler

On the other hand, Mr Ruiter said Tanzania was a good country in terms of policies and the fact that it maintains peace.

"The Tanzanian economy has been stable for a long time and the government is seriously fighting corruption and protect national resources," said Mr Ruiter.

"I'm also impressed by TIC's one-stop concept, which makes investment process easier and they should keep up on that," he added.

The Netherlands is one of Tanzania's top 10 investors with 159 projects worth $1.05 billion, according to TIC figures.

The projects have created 13,806 jobs.