Tanzania Investment Centre Eyes Dutch Investors After Signing Agreement

25 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) is preparing plans to woe potential investors from the Netherlands after signing a partnership agreement with the country's business association.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TIC and the Netherlands-African Business Council (NABC) will now allow Tanzania to market its investment potentials through the council's network.

The council has 300 company members, which are investors in different sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, health, energy, logistics and construction among others.

TIC executive director Geoffrey Mwambe and NABC director general Peter Ruiter signed the agreement and both parties promised to work together for the benefits of both countries.

"Tanzania is one of the best investment destinations considering the economic growth, good policies and population growth, which is an important aspect. There are also regional markets in the East African Community and Southern African Development Community (SADC)," said Mr Mwambe.

"Through this agreement, we can now hold business forums between the Netherlands and Tanzania. This is an opportunity to market our potentials to the Dutch business community. We will have an opportunity to forge partnerships that will increase capital flows into Tanzania and create more jobs," added Mr Mwambe.

Also Read

Police chiefs, Tanzania Revenue Authority official in trouble over fake tax stamps

United Nations Development Programme partners with govt in briquettes project

Tanzania to attend symposium on climate change

Tanzania Airports Authority set to float tender for third JNIA handler

On the other hand, Mr Ruiter said Tanzania was a good country in terms of policies and the fact that it maintains peace.

"The Tanzanian economy has been stable for a long time and the government is seriously fighting corruption and protect national resources," said Mr Ruiter.

"I'm also impressed by TIC's one-stop concept, which makes investment process easier and they should keep up on that," he added.

The Netherlands is one of Tanzania's top 10 investors with 159 projects worth $1.05 billion, according to TIC figures.

The projects have created 13,806 jobs.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.